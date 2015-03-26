Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 23, 2015

Obama Takes Daughters to Bookstore for 'Small Business Saturday'

By | Associated Press
Nov. 26, 2011: President Obama visits Kramerbooks in Washington, D.C., while shopping with his daughters Malia, foreground, and Sasha.

WASHINGTON – President Obama has pitched in to help small businesses get into the holiday shopping season.

The president took his daughters, Malia and Sasha, along on a shopping run to a bookstore a few blocks from the White House.

He says he made the visit because it's "small business Saturday" and he wanted to support a small business.

The retail industry is encouraging shoppers to patronize mom-and-pop businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It's a counterpoint to Black Friday and the sales and special deals offered by department stores and other large retailers.

The Obamas walked out with a selection of books including "The Invention of Hugo Cabret," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever" and "Descent into Chaos: The U.S. and the Disaster in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asia."