'Misleading' Dem contraception bill fails key vote as GOP slams broad proposal

Republicans said the bill was far broader in scope than just contraception.

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Democrats' contraception bill failed a key procedural vote on Wednesday as Republicans slammed the broad proposal over parental rights and religious liberty implications. 

The Senate voted 51-39 against moving forward with the "Right to Contraception Act."

The bill needed to garner 60 votes in order to move forward in the upper chamber. 

JON TESTER CAMPAIGN ADMITS ‘HARD TRUTH’ SENATE RACE WILL BE EXPENSIVE AND CLOSE

Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., is seated before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee. On Monday, he addressed a gun legislation deal that could become law. (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool via AP)

Ahead of the cloture vote, a majority of Republican senators had already signed onto a statement led by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., attacking the measure as an attempt to "score cheap political points."

"Today every Senator must take a stand: if you agree all Americans deserve access to contraception, then vote yes on the Right to Contraception Act," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in floor remarks prior to the vote. 

‘PARENTAL RIGHTS’: GOP WARNS DEM SENATE BILL IS ABOUT MORE THAN CONTRACEPTION

Plan B

A package of PlanB One-Step, an emergency contraceptive pill, is seen in security packaging at a CVS Pharmacy in Washington, on July 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger)

But Republicans claimed that it wasn't quite that simple. 

Per the group of GOP lawmakers, the bill "infringes on the parental rights and religious liberties of some Americans and lets the federal government force religious institutions and schools, even public elementary schools, to offer contraception like condoms to little kids."

DEMS IN HOT SEAT FOR ALLEGED ETHICS VIOLATIONS OVER ALITO RECUSAL DEMANDS

Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott led more than 20 other Republicans in a statement condemning the Democratic contraception bill. (Getty Images)

Top Pro-Life group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America described the measure as "misleading" in a press release, noting the effect its provisions would have on the funding Planned Parenthood is eligible to receive and that which Pro-Life pregnancy centers are allowed. 

"It’s ‘show-vote’ season in the Senate," Senate Pro-Life caucus Chair Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., said on Wednesday. 

BALANCE OF POWER: MESSY GOP PRIMARIES COULD BOOST DEMOCRATS IN SWING STATE RACES

Demonstrators in front of Supreme Court

Pro-life demonstrators hold signs while marching past the U.S. Supreme Court during the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Jan. 18, 2019. People from around the nation gathered in Washington D.C. today for the annual rally against abortion, which included a video message from President Trump and an address by Vice President Mike Pence.  (Getty Images)

"This is another example of Democrats bringing forward deeply deceptive legislation to make political points and try to offer cover to vulnerable Democrats," she said. 

However, "The devil is in the details," the senator explained. "This bill isn’t about access to contraception.  It’s about pouring more taxpayer dollars to abortion purveyors like Planned Parenthood, while further trampling religious freedoms and parental rights."  

