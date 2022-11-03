Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates

Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday during a rally in Phoenix for Democrats in Arizona.

Obama was stumping for Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, who are respectively in close races for Senate and governor, and talking about the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on American families and communities when he was interrupted by a heckler.

"The pandemic also highlighted, and in a lot of cases made worse, problems that we've been struggling with for years — an economy that's very good for folks at the very top but not always so good for ordinary people," Obama said before being interrupted.

"Like you, Obama!" the heckler shouted before being showered with boos from the crowd.

OBAMA'S INFLUENCE: VOTERS IN BATTLEGROUND STATES WEIGH IMPACT OF FORMER PRESIDENT ON KEY RACES

"Hold up, hold up," Obama said. "Young man, just listen for a second. You have to be polite and civil when people are talking, then other people are talking, and then you get a chance to talk."

"Set up your own rally," the former president added. "A lot of people worked hard for this. C'mon, man."

SUSPECT IN ARIZONA CANDIDATE KATIE HOBBS' CAMPAIGN BURGLARY WAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WANTED BY ICE: REPORT

In his speech, Obama highlighted a rise in political violence and warned that if Republicans are elected in the state, "democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona." His remarks were similar to a televised address President Biden delivered earlier on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Obama's visit to the state comes as Kelly's lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrows, and Hobbs trails Republican Kari Lake by one point, according to the latest Fox News poll. Lake's lead in the gubernatorial race is within the margin of error.