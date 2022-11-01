Expand / Collapse search
Obama’s influence: Voters in battleground states weigh impact of former president on key races

Citizens in Arizona and Nevada weigh 44th president’s sway on midterms

Matt Leach
By Matt Leach , Megan Myers , Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
Obama’s influence: Voters in battleground states weigh former president's impact

Citizens in Arizona and Nevada weigh 44th President’s sway on midterms.

Former President Obama’s return to the campaign trail will not necessarily tip the scales for Democrats in battleground states, voters told Fox News.

"Obama is pretty persuasive," said Ebony, from Scottsdale, Arizona. But she added, "I’ve pretty much resigned myself to … whoever I’m going to choose no matter who campaigns."

WATCH VOTERS REACT TO FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL HERE:

The former two-term president campaigned in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin last week. On Tuesday, he is set to campaign in Las Vegas with Democrats Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is in a tight race against Adam Laxalt. Later this week, Obama will visit Arizona and Pennsylvania.

"He gets back into the ring and everybody thinks, oh, he’s so great, but he’s not," said Barb, of Scottsdale. "He never did anything."

Former President Obama has joined the campaign trail for a handful of Democrats facing though midterm races and will continue this week.

Former President Obama has joined the campaign trail for a handful of Democrats facing though midterm races and will continue this week. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DISAGEES WITH ‘CHARACTERIZATION’ WHEN PRESSED ON OBAMA CAMPAIGNING FOR DEMOCRATS

Virgil, also from Arizona, disagreed, saying Obama could help Democrats with the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

"Oh yeah, why not?" Virgil said. "He was a pretty good ex-president."

Sug, who works at a Las Vegas truck stop, told Fox News voters should be focused on local issues, not presidents.

Former President Obama campaigned in support of Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia.

Former President Obama campaigned in support of Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"First you got to start on a city level first, before you start looking at big politics," he said. "Look what's going around in your town and what affects your neighborhood and your city, before you start looking at the presidents."

"Believe me, that little vote makes that big vote more and more understandable," Sug continued.

To watch the full video of voters weighing in on Obama’s participation in the midterm campaigns, click here.

Megan Myers reported from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jon Michael Raasch from Las Vegas.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to this report.

Matt Leach is a Fox Digital Originals reporter based in Tampa, FL.

