Obama: 'Fewer gun safety laws don't mean more freedom'

President Obama on Tuesday used a speech to police chiefs in Chicago to push for new gun control measures and criminal justice reform, and called for a specific change to the law making it harder for people to get around state laws by driving to another state.

"To make communities and officers safer, we have to work to prevent dangerous criminals in getting their hands ... on firearms," he said at the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago, his hometown and a city that is often in the national spotlight for gun violence. "Police officers see the toll that gun violence takes on our communities."

Obama said fewer than 100 Americans have been killed by terrorists on United States soil since 9/11, but roughly 400,000 Americans have been shot and killed by guns over the same period. He also said gun policy is increasingly an issue for police officers, who are sometimes the victims in shootings.

"Fewer gun safety laws don't mean more freedom, they mean more fallen officers," Obama said. "They mean more grieving families, and more Americans terrified that they or their loved ones could be next."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com