Barack Obama

Obama calls Newsom's California redistricting move a 'responsible approach' to GOP tactics

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking voter approval to dismantle a nonpartisan redistricting commission this year

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Gavin Newsom's desire to abolish California's redistricting laws would 'disregard the will of voters,' says GOP lawmaker Video

Gavin Newsom's desire to abolish California's redistricting laws would 'disregard the will of voters,' says GOP lawmaker

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif. discusses the redistricting efforts in the Golden State on 'Fox Report.'

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday said he respects California Gov. Gavin Newsom's push for a redistricting plan to add more Democratic seats in the blue state. 

"I believe that Gov. Newsom’s approach is a responsible approach. He said this is going to be responsible. We’re not going to try to completely maximize it," Obama said at a fundraiser Tuesday on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, according to excerpts obtained by The Associated Press. 

"We’re only going to do it if and when Texas and/or other Republican states begin to pull these maneuvers. Otherwise, this doesn’t go into effect," he added. 

OBAMA PRAISES DEMOCRATS WHO FLED TEXAS REDISTRICTING VOTE AS ‘INSPIRING’

Former President Barack Obama at a speaking engagement.

Former President Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum Dec. 5, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

In a post Wednesday on X, Obama said gerrymandering shouldn't be a part of politics. Instead, it should be a "fair fight" between Republicans and Democrats based on the competition of ideas. 

Changes in Texas and California's House seats could shift control of Congress in 2026. Some analysts say Democrats could pick up as many as five additional seats in California if Newsom’s plan succeeds, potentially canceling out Republican gains in Texas.

The plan by Newsom is intended to counter a move by Texas over congressional redistricting ahead of next year's midterm elections.

In Austin, the GOP-dominated state House of Representatives last week resumed meeting at a second straight special session called by conservative Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

But Republicans in the Texas House were prevented from holding votes on a new map for two weeks when dozens of Democratic state representatives fled the state to deny the GOP a quorum in the Texas House. 

NEWSOM UNVEILING CALIFORNIA REDISTRICTING EFFORT TO COUNTER TRUMP-BACKED PUSH IN TEXAS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, discusses the push to schedule a special election to redraw California's Congressional voting districts

Accompanied by California and Texas lawmakers, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, discusses the push to schedule a special election to redraw California's congressional voting districts during a news conference in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

"Since Texas is taking direction from a partisan White House and gerrymandering in the middle of a decade to try and maintain the House despite their unpopular policies, I have tremendous respect for how Governor Newsom has approached this," Obama wrote on X. 

The former commander in chief said Newsom put forward a "smart, measured approach" designed to address "a very particular problem at a very particular moment in time."

Newsom is moving to hold a special election this year to get voter approval to undo the constitutional amendments that created the nonpartisan redistricting commission, Fox News Digital previously reported

Greg Abbott of Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a bill signing at the State Capitol April 23 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

California Republican lawmakers have vowed to fight it. 

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser and Jasmine Baehr and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

