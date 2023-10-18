NYPD warns of 'heightened threat environment' for domestic attacks amid war in Israel

The NYPD urged residents of New York City to be on the lookout for potential domestic terror attacks on Wednesday, saying the Oct. 7 assault on Israel may "resonate" with some in the U.S.

The police released the public statement Wednesday afternoon and added that they have canceled all in-service training for new police officers. The NYPD is one of several U.S. law enforcement agencies to warn of potential copycat attacks on home soil amid the unrest in Israel.

"We are currently in a heightened threat environment and tensions have been rising since the assault against Israel on October 7th. The NYPD is doing everything we can do to forestall future violence in our city. However, we know the ongoing events overseas may resonate with individuals domestically and that is hard to anticipate," police wrote.

"The NYPD asks all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and reminds everyone if they see something to say something. For these reasons, the NYPD is continuing with our Citywide all-out deployment and all in-service training will continue to be postponed until further notice," the statement continued.

FBI Director Chris Wray warned during a speech in California Saturday of a spike in domestic threats linked to Israel's war against Hamas.

"In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we have to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own," he said. "And I’d encourage you to stay vigilant, because as the first line of defense in protecting our communities, you’re often the first to see the signs that someone may be mobilizing to violence. And I’d also ask you to continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have."

"We are closely coordinating with our counterparts in the region as well as other international partners," the statement continued. "Through our Legal Attaché office in Israel, FBI personnel are working with our partners on the ground to locate and identify any impacted Americans. Reports of deceased, injured, or unaccounted for Americans are being treated with the utmost urgency and aggressively investigated. The FBI's Victim Services Division is coordinating with the Department of State to assist, as necessary, with family engagement."

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack killed at least 1,400 people in Israel, including at least 31 Americans.