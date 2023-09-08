Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYC teachers win jobs back with backpay after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

A New York judge said city officials were arbitrary and capricious when they denied religious exemption claims to the vaccine mandate

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
A New York judge said Wednesday that 10 employees fired by the New York City Department of Education for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine must be reinstated with backpay.

In a major victory for vaccine mandate opponents, State Supreme Court Judge Ralph J. Porzio held that the City's denials of religious accommodation to certain employees were unlawful, arbitrary and capricious. The case, DiCapua v. City of New York, concerned school principals, teachers and other educators who sued after city officials rejected their claims for a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate. 

"This Court sees no rational basis for not allowing unvaccinated classroom teachers in amongst an admitted population of primarily unvaccinated students," Porzio wrote in a 22-page opinion. "As such, the decision to summarily deny the classroom teachers amongst the Panel Petitioners based on an undue hardship, without any further evidence of individualized analysis, is arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable. As such, each classroom teacher amongst the Panel Petitioners is entitled to a religious exemption from the Vaccine Mandate." 

ADAMS LIFTS COVID VACCINE MANDATE FOR MOST NYC WORKERS, BUT THOUSANDS FIRED WON'T AUTOMATICALLY GET JOBS BACK

NYC Municipal workers protest vaccine mandate on Brooklyn Bridge

Municipal workers of the city march across Brooklyn bridge and rally at City Hall Park against vaccination mandate on October 25, 2021. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York City's vaccine mandate for all Department of Education (DOE) workers was in effect from Oct. 1, 2021, to Feb. 10, 2023. Thousands of teachers and other education workers lost their jobs under the policy for refusing to comply with the mandate. 

Sujata Gibson, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, celebrated the victory as a "watershed moment in the teachers' two-year fight for relief," according to a news release by Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit founded by vaccine skeptic and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"The Court’s decision not only grants relief to these ten teachers, but it also sets important precedent for all other teachers denied religious accommodation," Gibson said.

NEW YORK SUPREME COURT REINSTATES ALL EMPLOYEES FIRED FOR BEING UNVACCINATED, ORDERS BACKPAY

NYC Teachers Demonstrate For Increased Covid Measures Outside The United Federation of Teachers Headquarters

A New York City public school teacher holds a sign at a rally demanding increased COVID-19 safety measures and a remote learning option on January 10, 2022 in New York City. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Porzio's ruling in favor of the fired educators did not extend to petitioners who had not initially applied for a religious accommodation under the city's vaccine mandate, which a federal court struck down as unconstitutional in 2021. 

"The Court agreed that employees were not required to submit applications through the prior unlawful process but still declined to award relief to those plaintiffs on the grounds that there were contested issues of fact as to whether these plaintiffs submitted applications under the new process," said Gibson. "This is an error, and we will be making a motion to reargue on their behalf."

The court also rejected plaintiff motion for class certification, stating that the proposed class was "overbroad."

TWO REPUBLICANS WANT TO FORCE BIDEN ADMIN TO RELEASE ALL THE RECORDS ON COVID-19'S ORIGIN

A NYC healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 shot

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a student during a 'Vax To School' campaign event at a high school in the Staten Island borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said state and local governments should require teachers to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The judge’s ruling yesterday, while not everything we wanted, is a precedent-setting victory," said Gibson. "The court’s ruling in the class certification still leaves the door open to future relief for thousands of teachers negatively affected by the vaccine requirement. We intend to file a motion of reconsideration on a narrower basis. Rather than waste public resources clogging the courts with so many individual lawsuits, legal action that will remedy these discriminatory policies for all impacted workers only makes sense."

The New York City Department of Education and the mayor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Today’s ruling is bittersweet," said Michael Kane, a New York teacher who lost his job after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. "While it’s an important step in the right direction, justice for only ten of us doesn’t even scratch the surface of the injustice suffered by NYC workers as a result of this illegal mandate."

