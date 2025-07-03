Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani identified as Black, Asian on Columbia application: report

President Trump pledges to watch the self-proclaimed socialist 'very carefully on behalf of the nation'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Trump ridicules NYC's Democratic mayoral primary winner as 'a total nutjob' Video

Trump ridicules NYC's Democratic mayoral primary winner as 'a total nutjob'

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on New York City's mayoral race and President Donald Trump's two cents on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, identified as "Black or African American" on his 2009 Columbia University application even though he now says he does not consider himself Black, The New York Times reported Thursday.

According to The Times, the internal data came from a leaked database of past Columbia applications which was part of a recent hack targeting the Ivy League school.

Mamdani, then a high school senior, also checked "Asian" and reportedly wrote in "Ugandan" in the space for additional background. He was ultimately not accepted to Columbia even though his father is a professor at the elite school.

Now 33, Mamdani told The Times he identifies as "an American who was born in Africa," and said checking multiple boxes was an effort to reflect his "complex background," not to gain an edge in the competitive admissions process.

FORMER CLINTON ADVISOR SOUNDS '9-1-1' ALARM FOR DEMOCRATS AFTER SOCIALIST'S NYC MAYORAL VICTORY

Columbia University campus

Students are seen on the campus of Columbia University on April 14, 2025, in New York City. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

But at the time, Columbia, like many elite universities, used race-conscious admissions, a system the Supreme Court struck down in 2023.

"Even though these boxes are constraining," Mamdani said, "I wanted my college application to reflect who I was."

Mamdani told The Times that aside from those college forms, he doesn’t recall ever identifying as Black or African American. 

SHARPTON URGES NYC MAYORAL HOPEFUL TO MEET JEWISH LEADERS, TAKE ANTI-ISRAEL RHETORIC 'OFF THE TABLE'

NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaking to supporters

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters during an election night gathering. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

His parents are both of Indian descent. His father, Columbia professor Mahmood Mamdani, has lived in East Africa for generations, but Mamdani said there had been no intermarriage in the family with native African groups.

Mamdani has leaned into his South Asian and Muslim identity on the campaign trail. During a June speech at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, he also stressed his African roots: "I was born in Kampala, Uganda... I was given my middle name, Kwame, by my father, who named me after the first Prime Minister of Ghana."

President Donald Trump brought up Mamdani at a rally Wednesday, saying if he interferes with immigration laws "we’ll have to arrest him." 

Zohran Mamdani smiling

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during a campaign event at the NAN House of Justice in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Look, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation," Trump added.

Mamdani, a self-identified democratic socialist, dismissed the remarks, accusing Trump of "an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Mamdani campaign for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X

More from Politics