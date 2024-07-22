NYC Mayor Eric Adams endorses Kamala Harris for president despite criticizing Biden admin border policies

New York Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president Monday, despite previous statements blasting the Biden administration's handling of the southern border.

"I’m looking forward to moving toward a convention, seeing Vice President Harris becoming the nominee," Adams said during an appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe." "Everyone knows who I am about public safety, and she was very clear on the campaign trail," adding, "I think that she is the voice that the party needs right now."

Adams' remarks contrast what he told CNN the night prior about the Biden administration's border policies, which Republicans have blamed for record numbers of illegal immigrants entering the United States.

Harris was named by Biden as his administration's "border czar" in an effort to address the root causes of illegal immigration to the U.S., and to help curb the flow of Central American migrants at the southern border.

The number of asylum seekers sent to New York has stretched resources thin, with Adams at one point saying during a town hall meeting that the migrant crisis "will destroy New York City."

"I’ve been frustrated with the national leadership," Adams told CNN’s Erin Burnett. "Dealing with immigration reform is something that we have failed at for years, even prior to this administration. That was very clear. We needed one person, a czar, [to] deal with the influx of migrants that were coming to our country who were paroled in."

Sources told Fox News that Harris has not spoken to Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens, who became chief last year amid a raging crisis at the border that is now into its third year.

Polls have shown that the crisis has been a top priority for voters. Republicans have hammered the administration on the crisis, saying its rollback of Trump-era policies set off the crisis in the first place.

In a Monday thread on X, Adams praised Harris' leadership and said the Democratic Party needs to unite and provide a "platform that delivers a safer, more affordable future that brings the nation together against a dangerous Republican agenda."

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.