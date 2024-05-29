Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

NY v Trump: Former president unleashes social media firestorm ahead of jury deliberation

'KANGAROO COURT!' Trump wrote in an all caps post on Truth Social

Brandon Gillespie
Published
Hannity on Trump Trial: ‘Cinder blocks have been placed on the scales of justice’ Video

Hannity on Trump Trial: ‘Cinder blocks have been placed on the scales of justice’

‘Hannity’ host Sean Hannity joins ‘Fox & Friends’ with his take on the N.Y. v. Trump trial ahead of jury deliberations.

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a social media firestorm ahead of the jury in his New York trial beginning deliberations on Wednesday.

Court began shortly after 10:00 a.m. ET with Judge Juan Merchan reading the deliberation instructions to the jury before they seek to reach a verdict on the charges of falsification of business records against the former president.

"KANGAROO COURT! A CORRUPT AND CONFLICTED JUDGE. RELIANCE ON COUNSEL (ADVISE OF COUNSEL) NOT ALLOWED BY MERCHAN, A FIRST," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

NY V. TRUMP: JUDGE MERCHAN TO PRESENT JURY WITH INSTRUCTIONS AHEAD OF DELIBERATIONS

Donald Trump Truth Social post

Former President Trump unleashed a social media firestorm ahead of jury deliberations beginning in his New York trial. (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

"HIS RULINGS, ON A CASE THAT SHOULD, ACCORDING TO ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS AND EXPERTS, NEVER HAVE BEEN BROUGHT, HAVE MADE THIS A BIDEN PUSHED WITCH HUNT. THERE WAS NO CRIME, EXCEPT FOR THE BUM THAT GOT CAUGHT STEALING FROM ME! IN GOD WE TRUST!" he wrote.

Trump later posted various statements from commentators defending him over the case, and a post railing against the gag order imposed on him by Merchan.

NY V TRUMP: DEFENSE SAYS PROSECUTORS 'DID NOT MEET THE BURDEN OF PROOF,' FORMER PRESIDENT IS 'INNOCENT'

Donald Trump in yellow tie at defense table in court

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, Wednesday, May, 29, 2024.  (Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS)

"THE D.A.’s OFFICE WAS ALLOWED TO GO ON WITH 5 HOURS OF BULL…. YESTERDAY. I have no rights against this Crooked Judge’s Gag Order!" he wrote.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News.

