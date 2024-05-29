NY v Trump: Former president unleashes social media firestorm ahead of jury deliberation

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a social media firestorm ahead of the jury in his New York trial beginning deliberations on Wednesday.

Court began shortly after 10:00 a.m. ET with Judge Juan Merchan reading the deliberation instructions to the jury before they seek to reach a verdict on the charges of falsification of business records against the former president.

"KANGAROO COURT! A CORRUPT AND CONFLICTED JUDGE. RELIANCE ON COUNSEL (ADVISE OF COUNSEL) NOT ALLOWED BY MERCHAN, A FIRST," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"HIS RULINGS, ON A CASE THAT SHOULD, ACCORDING TO ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS AND EXPERTS, NEVER HAVE BEEN BROUGHT, HAVE MADE THIS A BIDEN PUSHED WITCH HUNT. THERE WAS NO CRIME, EXCEPT FOR THE BUM THAT GOT CAUGHT STEALING FROM ME! IN GOD WE TRUST!" he wrote.

Trump later posted various statements from commentators defending him over the case, and a post railing against the gag order imposed on him by Merchan.

"THE D.A.’s OFFICE WAS ALLOWED TO GO ON WITH 5 HOURS OF BULL…. YESTERDAY. I have no rights against this Crooked Judge’s Gag Order!" he wrote.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.