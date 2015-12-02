NY Post columnist partially defends Trump's 9/11 claim

New York Post columnist Fred Siegel, whose post-Sept. 11 column was cited by Donald Trump Tuesday in an attempt to validate his claim that "thousands" of New Jersey Muslims celebrated the downing of the Twin Towers, says the Republican front-runner may be confused, but he isn't "completely wrong."

"Here in New York, it was easy to get angry listening to Egyptians, Palestinians and the Arabs of nearby Paterson, N.J. celebrate as they received word of the murderous attacks in New York and Washington," Siegel wrote on Sept. 14, 2001, in a column titled, "The Problem is Radical Islam."

Trump tweeted screenshots of Siegel's column Tuesday, with the caption: "Look at the editorial I was just sent from the NY Post on 9/14/01 – 3 days after collapse of WTC. Any apologies?"

Still, Siegel said Trump appears to have confused the smaller events in the U.S. with the larger celebrations seen overseas.

