NY state senator blocked by Dems from subpoenaing nursing home data: AG report is 'tip of the iceberg'

New York’s state legislature is putting up roadblocks for Republican lawmakers trying to investigate the Cuomo administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes.

New York's Democrat supermajority on Monday blocked a motion to subpoena records of the Cuomo administration. The New York Post reported that the "motion was made by Sen. Thomas O’Mara, the ranking Republican on the Investigations Committee panel during a virtual meeting."

"I brought that motion, the chairman of this committee has talked about issuing subpoenas on this matter for months. You know, the bombshell report from the attorney general last week on the nursing home deaths, so we felt it was the appropriate time to finally push the issue," O’Mara told "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday.

O’Mara said that he and his colleagues were calling for subpoenas and a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s connection to nursing home deaths over a period of eight to nine months.

However, their microphones were shut off when they brought up a request for a subpoena.

"The chairman does not even allow committee members to take a vote on it, based on his counsel telling him there's a rule, [but] that rule does not exist," he said.

O’Mara said he is "unfortunately not surprised about the pushback to subpoena the Cuomo administration because the Democrats have a supermajority in both houses of the state legislature."

"I think the AG’s report is just the tip of the iceberg on this matter. You know, the A.G. was Governor Cuomo’s handpicked attorney general candidate just two years ago," O’Mara said.

"It's time that we find out really what the truth is here and just how devastating the governor's March 25th order to send COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, like fire on dry grass is the way the governor described the concern over nursing homes back then, yet he ordered those positive patients into nursing homes."