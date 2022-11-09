Expand / Collapse search
New York
NY election results: Republicans win two more House seats

Anthony D'Esposito won in New York's 4th district, while Marcus Molinaro was victorious in 19th

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Republicans in New York picked up two more House seats in the midterm elections with victories in the 4th and 19th congressional districts.

In the Empire State's 4th district, located on Long Island, Anthony D'Esposito defeated Democrat Laura Gillen. In the 19th district, which includes parts of the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, GOP candidate Marcus Molinaro defeated Josh Riley.

Riley had former President Bill Clinton join him on the campaign trail in a final push days before Election Day, but ultimately it was not enough.

These are two of several districts in the typically blue New York that elected Republicans. Eight other Republicans won as well, including incumbent Reps. Elise Stefanik, Nicole Malliotakis, Claudia Tenney.

GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES WIN SEVERAL NEW YORK CITY SUBURB RACES

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 18: Marcus Molinaro, Republican candidate for the New York 19th Congressional district, speaks during the special election candidate forum at the Roscoe Beer Co. in Roscoe, N.Y.  on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 18: Marcus Molinaro, Republican candidate for the New York 19th Congressional district, speaks during the special election candidate forum at the Roscoe Beer Co. in Roscoe, N.Y.  on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Newcomers include George Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the 3rd district, Michael Lawler, who shocked Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in the 17th district.

REPUBLICAN GEORGE SANTOS FLIPS DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SEAT IN NEW YORK

Republican George Santos flips New York House seat red Video

D'Esposito and Santos's races came after Republicans had an unexpectedly strong showing in local elections on Long Island last year that emboldened candidates to reach for possible upsets those districts.

This was Santos’ second run for Congress. Two years ago, he lost by a sizeable margin to Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat who gave up a chance at re-election in an unsuccessful run for governor.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

