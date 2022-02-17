Trump must testify to NY AG Letitia James, judge rules; James responds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared to celebrate a court order that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must testify under oath in the state's civil investigation into his business practices.

"Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump must all comply with this court order and testify before my office within 21 days," James wrote on Twitter Thursday. "No one is above the law."

TRUMP FAMILY COMPLAINT ALLEGES NY AG LETITIA JAMES BROKE STATE LAWS IN POLITICALLY MOTIVATED INVESTIGATION

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the former president and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with James' subpoenas, issued in December. The Trumps must sit for a deposition within 21 days, the judge said.

He issued the ruling after a two-hour hearing with lawyers for the Trumps and James' office.

"In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so." Engoron wrote in his decision.

James issued the subpoenas in connection with an ongoing civil investigation. Those subpoenas sought testimony and documents "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent thereto."

The Trump family responded with a filing accusing James of abandoning legal principles in an attempt to gain political support. James has "repeatedly threatened investigation and prosecution" of the Trump family to "garner votes, money and support, and now, as Attorney General, to gain political support," the Trumps alleged.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.