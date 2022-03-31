Expand / Collapse search
National Security
Published

NSA employee indicted for allegedly transmitting classified information to unauthorized person

Mark Robert Unkenholz, 60, of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested Thursday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A National Security Agency employee has been charged with emailing classified information to somebody who wasn't authorized to receive it, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday.

Mark Robert Unkenholz, 60, of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested Thursday and scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore at 3 p.m.

FILE - This June 6, 2013, file photo shows a sign outside the National Security Administration campus in Fort Meade, Md.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Unkenholz held "top secret" security clearance, giving him access to the information, according to a 26-count indictment. He worked for an NSA office responsible for the agency's engagement with private industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

