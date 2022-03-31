NSA employee indicted for allegedly transmitting classified information to unauthorized person

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A National Security Agency employee has been charged with emailing classified information to somebody who wasn't authorized to receive it, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday.

Mark Robert Unkenholz, 60, of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested Thursday and scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore at 3 p.m.

Unkenholz held "top secret" security clearance, giving him access to the information, according to a 26-count indictment. He worked for an NSA office responsible for the agency's engagement with private industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.