NRCC 'spotlight' highlights combat veteran who 'rescued thousands' from Taliban control in Afghanistan

FIRST ON FOX: Republican seeking to take back control of the House of Representatives this fall have recruited veteran candidates in an effort to oust more Democrat incumbents in November's midterm elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched its sixth edition of the "Project Spotlight," a campaign series highlighting congressional candidates the party says represent exceptional character and quality.

This week the RNC is boosting Zach Nunn, a combat aviator with the US Air Force who is currently a state senator in Iowa, a position he has held since 2019. He served for almost two decades in the military, having deployed three times to the Middle East following the 9/11 terrorist attack on the U.S.

Nunn, the Trump-endorsed candidate running in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, vows to combat "Joe Biden's reckless spending" and "never leave Iowa families behind," citing Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

"One thing I learned during my eighteen years in the military: leave no man behind." Nunn narrates in the ad. "Somewhere along the way, Washington politicians forgot that. Luckily, I'm no Washington politician."

"When Joe Biden failed our citizens, I helped rescue thousands of Americans and our allies from Taliban control. Now, there's a new rescue mission, bring some common sense back to Washington. Prices are too high, Iowa families are hurting, and our elected officials, failed to fix the mess they created. I'm Zach Nunn, husband, father, combat veteran, lifelong Iowan. If you send me to Congress, I'll fight Joe Biden's reckless spending, and I'll never leave Iowa families behind."

In a statement, NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said: "When Joe Biden abandoned Americans and our allies in Afghanistan, Zach Nunn stepped up to help get them out safely. That tells you everything you need to know about Zach and his character. Unlike his opponent, Zach will always do what’s best for Iowans."

In August 2021, President Biden began the withdrawal American troops from Afghanistan, and members of the Taliban quickly retaliated and took control of the country despite assurances that Afghani forces supplied by the U.S. would keep the country stable.

Despite Biden's promise to "get them all out," the military deadline to get U.S. troops out of the country by Aug. 30, 2021, was cut short, leaving behind hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of allies in the territory overrun by the terrorist group.

In the NRCC ad, Nunn touted his heroic efforts of rescuing thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from the Taliban, and promised to do the same in rescuing our country's economy from the Democrats "reckless spending."

Nunn is competing in a midterm race considered a toss-up against vulnerable Democratic incumbent Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa, in hopes of unseating her this fall.

