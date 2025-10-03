Supreme Court takes Second Amendment case challenging Hawaii gun law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court will review a case regarding Hawaii's laws restricting where people are able to carry firearms.

Hawaii's law bans guns on private property unless the owner has specifically allowed them, according to The Associated Press. Guns are also prohibited from beaches, parks, bars and restaurants.

The Trump administration has argued that the law violates the Court's 2022 ruling on the Second Amendment, in which it found that people have the right to carry firearms in public. However, state attorneys say concealed-carry regulations have been changed to align with the ruling.

The case is set to be argued later this term, and the ruling is expected to be released by June 2026.

Three Hawaii residents and a gun advocacy group based in Honolulu brought about a challenge to the law, which was eventually blocked by a judge. However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely reversed the decisions and ruled against the plaintiffs, leading to the Supreme Court appeal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.