Notre Dame president, who attended White House event last week, tests positive for coronavirus

Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the White House Supreme Court announcement last Saturday, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Jenkins said in a letter to the Notre Dame campus. “The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

It’s not clear when Jenkins contracted the virus or started showing symptoms, but he was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands at the White House event.

President Trump announced early Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at the White House.

Both the president and the first lady are experiencing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the White House said.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative, along with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Barron Trump. Joe and Jill Biden have also tested negative after being in contact with Trump at Tuesday’s presidential debate.

The president and first lady’s positive coronavirus tests came just hours after news surfaced that senior White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source familiar, Hicks -- who has been traveling with the president this week -- began showing symptoms of coronavirus Wednesday night, either during or after Trump's Duluth campaign event. She was quarantined aboard Air Force One on the way back and tested positive on Thursday morning, the source said.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who has met with 32 senators on Capitol Hill this week as she prepares for Senate Judiciary Committee hearings set to begin on Oct. 12, has tested negative for the coronavirus as well, according to the White House. The White House says that she last had contact with Trump on Saturday when he announced her Supreme Court nomination.

Sources tell The Washington Post Barrett contracted the virus earlier in the summer and has since recovered.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.