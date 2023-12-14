Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota

North Dakota's senator's son faces upgraded charge in crash that killed sheriff's deputy

In addition to the homicide charge, Ian Cramer faces counts of fleeing a police officer, preventing arrest and reckless endangerment

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Police identify alleged DUI driver in Christmas parade crash Video

Police identify alleged DUI driver in Christmas parade crash

A suspect involved in a Christmas parade crash in California has been named, according to police Credit: Kern County Activities kern_county_activities_

New upgraded charges were approved Thursday for the 42-year-old son of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., including an upgraded homicide count following a crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy.

Ian Cramer previously faced a manslaughter charge, but prosecutors have now enhanced the charge to homicide while fleeing a police officer.

The homicide charge indicates that the death was caused negligently rather than recklessly, and brings higher maximum penalties than manslaughter.

Ian Cramer could face up to 20 years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine. He is charged with nine offenses, including four felonies.

Ian Cramer booking photo

This booking photo provided by the McLean County, N.D., Sheriff's Office shows Ian Cramer. (McLean County Sheriff's Office )

Along with the homicide charge, Ian Cramer faces counts of fleeing a police officer, preventing arrest and reckless endangerment. 

He also faces drug charges including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

The drug charges came after authorities said that they found several grams of meth, cocaine and marijuana in a backpack, as well as baggies, rolled up dollar bills, smoking devices and lighters.

NORTH DAKOTA SENATOR'S SON CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER FOLLOWING POLICE CHASE THAT KILLED OFFICER

ND Sen. Kevin Cramer talks to reporters

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/File)

During Ian Cramer's court appearance last week, District Judge Bobbi Weiler set a $500,000 cash bond, which prosecutors requested, and ordered a mental health evaluation.

NORTH DAKOTA SENATOR SAYS SON WAS INVOLVED IN POLICE CHASE, CRASH THAT KILLED SHERIFF'S DEPUTY

In a previous statement directly following the Dec. 6 crash, Sen. Cramer said that his son was experiencing a mental health episode at the time of the crash that killed 53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin.

The senator said that his son "suffers from severe mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations" and was with his wife, Kris, when he insisted on going to visit his brother Ike, who died in 2018.

Emergency room crash

The main entrance of the Sanford Health Emergency Department's vehicle and ambulance garage, which sustained damage in connection to Ian Cramer driving away from the hospital in Bismarck, N.D.  (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

According to a press release from the Bismark Police Department, deputies responded to Sanford Hospital at 4:30 p.m on Dec. 6 regarding reports of damage to an overhead door in the ambulance bay.

Authorities said that Sen. Cramer's wife, Kris, took their son to the local hospital during a mental health episode, but Ian Cramer fled from the hospital, stole his mother's SUV, and rammed the vehicle into the doors of the ambulance bay.

Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin with his retired K9 Goliath

Mercer County, N.D., Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin with his retired K-9 Goliath. (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office via AP/File)

When officers arrived at the scene, the 42-year-old had fled that scene, but a cellphone tracking device confirmed to police that he was still in the stolen car.

Authorities said that multiple agencies worked together to track Ian Cramer, and he was eventually taken into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said that during the pursuit, Ian Cramer crashed into Martin's police cruiser, immediately killing him.

Sen. Cramer's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics