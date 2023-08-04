Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Rep. Kathy Manning released from hospital following car accident

Manning and her driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the NC incident

Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a North Carolina Democrat, was injured in a car accident Thursday in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said.

The second-term congresswoman was traveling in Greensboro in a car driven by a staff member when the accident occurred between 9 and 9:30 a.m., according to a news release and a spokesperson.

"They sustained non life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital, and have been discharged," the news release said.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning speaking

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning speaks during a news conference on July 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Manning was on her way to High Point for a roundtable discussion on gun violence, spokesperson Gia Scirrotto said. The news release thanks first responders and health care workers.

Scirrotto said that the staff member driving was not at fault but didn't have other details. Greensboro police didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Manning, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, represents north-central North Carolina's 6th Congressional District, which covers Guilford, Rockingham and Caswell counties and part of Forsyth County.

