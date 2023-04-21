North Carolina Rep. Bradford joins state treasurer's field

Another North Carolina legislator is entering the race to become the next state treasurer — a position currently held by recently announced gubernatorial candidate Dale Folwell.

Mecklenburg County Republican Rep. John Bradford confirmed on Thursday that he's a candidate for treasurer, an office that will be on the ballot in 2024.

Bradford, a property management software company owner, is now in his fourth term in the General Assembly. He lists on his campaign website the health of North Carolina's public pension system, the state's top-level bond rating and creation of an "entrepreneurial leadership program" for high school students as his top priorities if elected treasurer.

Another Mecklenburg County legislator, Democratic Rep. Wesley Harris, announced last month that he wanted to succeed Folwell.

Folwell, a Republican, was first elected treasurer in 2016. He announced March 25 that he would seek the GOP nomination for governor next year.