©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NC Lt. Gov. Dan Forest calls on state's schools to reopen from coronavirus closures

Forest, challenging Gov. Roy Cooper, said he would lift the state's mask mandate

By Fox 8 | Fox News
Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest is calling for North Carolina schools to reopen for in-person learning.

During a press conference on Wednesday in Raleigh, he said that there should be no requirement for students or teachers to wear masks.

He also said if he’s elected governor, he would lift the state’s mandate on wearing a mask.

Forest is running this year against Governor Roy Cooper.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest at a campaign rally ahead of the arrival of President Trump in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 8.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest at a campaign rally ahead of the arrival of President Trump in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

THOUSANDS IN NORTH CAROLINA INCORRECTLY TOLD THEY HAD CORONAVIRUS

Cooper has allowed schools to operate at a minimum of what’s known as Plan B, which is a combination of in-person and remote learning.

Most kids in public schools began this week with all remote classes.

“We can’t wait until Jan. 1 for our kids to be back in school. That needs to happen now. Parents need to have that choice right now. That is the plan,” Forest said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Cooper said “It’s stunning that these elected leaders want to fill up our classrooms today without a safety plan, take away the statewide mask requirement and put our children at risk all to try and make a political splash.”

This story first appeared on Fox 8.

