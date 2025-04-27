Trump’s executive order blitz: What he's signed and what's changed

President Donald Trump signed at least 137 executive orders in his 100 days in the Oval Office, trouncing his predecessors' respective records on signed EOs in the same time period, dating back to at least President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Trump signed 26 executive orders in his first day back in the Oval Office, and a total of 45 in his first 10 days. His 137 executive orders in his first 100 days is a benchmark that has not been met since at least Roosevelt, whose presidency began in 1933.

Trump's executive order blitz has included rescinding dozens of policies implemented by the Biden administration, including cutting red tape surrounding the energy industry, striping diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from the fabric of the U.S. government and promoting the proliferation of artificial intelligence.

Trump kicked off his executive order blitz on Jan. 20, his inauguration day, by focusing on rescinding Biden-era policies, as well as other orders such as ending the "weaponization" of the federal government, "restoring" free speech and designating certain cartels as terrorist organizations.

Trump's Jan. 20 order called Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions revoked dozens of Biden-era policies, including Biden's 2021 order titled Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government; the 46th president's 2021 executive order called Rebuilding and Enhancing Programs to Resettle Refugees and Planning for the Impact of Climate Change on Migration; and Biden's 2022 executive order called Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals.

"The previous administration has embedded deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government," reads Trump's order rescinding Biden's presidential actions. "The injection of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) into our institutions has corrupted them by replacing hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy. Orders to open the borders have endangered the American people and dissolved Federal, State, and local resources that should be used to benefit the American people. Climate extremism has exploded inflation and overburdened businesses with regulation."

Trump's second presidency has made education a top priority amid the flurry of executive orders across his first few months.

Trump signed an executive order in March to dismantle the Department of Education and return oversight power of school systems to state leaders after years of the U.S. dragging behind other nations such as Finland and Japan in overall student performance.

"Everybody knows it's right, and we have to get our children educated," Trump said while signing the order. "We're not doing well with the world of education in this country, and we haven't for a long time."

Trump also signed an executive order in January that removes federal funding from K-12 schools that teach critical race theory and DEI curriculum.

"In many cases, innocent children are compelled to adopt identities as either victims or oppressors solely based on their skin color and other immutable characteristics," reads the order called Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling. "In other instances, young men and women are made to question whether they were born in the wrong body and whether to view their parents and their reality as enemies to be blamed. These practices not only erode critical thinking but also sow division, confusion, and distrust, which undermine the very foundations of personal identity and family unity."

Trump signed an executive order in February that prohibits schools and colleges that receive federal funds and are subject to Title IX from allowing men on women's sports teams and in women's locker rooms, and another in January expanding school choice.

The Trump presidency established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January through an executive order that renamed the Obama-era United States Digital Service to the United States DOGE Service.

DOGE has been a thorn in the side of Democrats since Musk, the office's public leader, and his teams began working through various federal agencies in the search of government overspending, mismanagement and corruption. DOGE has since saved an estimated $160 billion through cancellations of government contracts, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, asset sales and other cuts, according to the DOGE website.

"He’s an incredible … brilliant guy," Trump said of Musk this month. "He was a tremendous help both in the campaign and in what he's done with DOGE."

Energy has also been a top priority for the Trump administration, with the president vowing to "unleash U.S. energy" that he said would lower prices for American consumers while bolstering the U.S. job market.

Trump signed an executive order this month called Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241 that will work to cut through red tape in the coal industry, including directing the National Energy Dominance Council to designate coal as a "mineral," end a current pause to coal leasing on federal lands, promote coal and coal technology exports and encourage the use of coal to power artificial intelligence initiatives.

The order also instructs the Department of Justice to identify every "unconstitutional" state or local regulation that is "putting our coal miners out of business," according to Trump.

"The value of untapped coal in our country is 100 times greater than the value of all the gold at Fort Knox, and we're going to unleash it and make America rich and powerful again under this order," Trump said Tuesday ahead of signing the order.

"Pound for pound, coal is the single most reliable, durable, secure and powerful form of energy," Trump said. "It's cheap, incredibly efficient, high density, and it's almost indestructible. You could drop a bomb on it, and it's going to be there for you to use the next day, which you can't say with any other form of energy."

He also made energy a top issue on his first day back in office, signing an executive order addressing Alaska's abundant natural resources, such as oil and timber. The order expanded and expedited the permitting and leasing of energy and natural resource projects in the Last Frontier State.

"The State of Alaska holds an abundant and largely untapped supply of natural resources including, among others, energy, mineral, timber, and seafood," the Jan. 20 order reads. "Unlocking this bounty of natural wealth will raise the prosperity of our citizens while helping to enhance our Nation’s economic and national security for generations to come. By developing these resources to the fullest extent possible, we can help deliver price relief for Americans, create high-quality jobs for our citizens, ameliorate our trade imbalances, augment the Nation’s exercise of global energy dominance, and guard against foreign powers weaponizing energy supplies in theaters of geopolitical conflict."

Following a spiraling immigration crisis under the Biden administration, Trump signed a handful of executive orders to lock down the border and end the crisis.

In his first days in office, Trump signed a handful of immigration-focused executive orders, including directing the federal government to resume construction of the border wall; reinstating the Migrant Protection Protocols , known as the Remain in Mexico policy; deploying U.S. troops to the border under U.S. Northern Command; designating international cartels and organizations, including MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, as foreign terrorist organizations.

Trump said ahead of taking office that he would move at "historic speed and strength" in just the first few days of his administration.

"Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office," Trump said in the lead-up to his inauguration.

Trump will hold a rally in Michigan – the battleground state in which the Republican president has ended each of his three presidential campaigns – to celebrate his first 100 days in the Oval Office. The rally will be held in Macomb County on Tuesday evening.