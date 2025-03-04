Noem says DHS will 'not be deterred' after ICE hit by new leaks ahead of Virginia raid

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday said her agency "will not be deterred" by leaks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid was leaked ahead of time — the latest leak to dog the agency.

"We will not be deterred by leaks. If you come to this country and break our laws, we will hunt you down," Noem said on X.

She pointed to what she said was a successful operation that hauled in MS-13 and 18th Street gang members, as well as sex criminals.

Migrant Insider had reported on Sunday that raids were planned on Monday and Tuesday in Northern Virginia, and that the agency had obtained between 75 and 100 warrants.

"Judicial warrants mean ICE can go into your homes, so plan accordingly," the outlet's editor, Pablo Manriquez, said on X. He later posted where they had been allegedly spotted in Northern Virginia.

Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid also reported where ICE activity could be expected and urged followers to what they should do when approached by ICE.

The leaks drew anger from ICE, with one official telling Fox they feared it could result in an ICE agent being killed.

Previous leaks to the news media have included raids in Los Angeles and Aurora, Colorado.

Asked by Fox News Digital if he was hoping to prevent the raid or effect any other outcome, Manriquez told Fox News Digital that he was "just breaking news."

When asked why he thinks there have been so many leaks, Manriquez said he didn’t know the answer, but said, "If people wanna send me a scoop, I’m here for it."

He also rejected concerns that revealing the details of raids could result in agents getting harmed.

"We break immigration news all the time. We follow this topic very closely and haven't seen any reports of ICE being harmed," he said.

Border czar Tom Homan said last month that the administration was closing in on the individual responsible for the leak of the Aurora raid.

Noem had pointed the finger at the FBI.

"The FBI is so corrupt," Noem wrote on X. "We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law."

Homan confirmed last month that "some of the information we’re receiving tends to lead toward the FBI" and promised consequences for whoever is found responsible.

Attorney General Pam Bondi echoed Homan’s concerns in a separate interview on "Fox Report."

"If anyone leaks anything, people don’t understand that it jeopardizes the lives of our great men and women in law enforcement," Bondi said. "If you leaked it, we will find out who you are, and we will come after you."

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Madison Colombo contributed to this report.