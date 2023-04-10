Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

NJ Gov. Murphy eyes dropping college requirements for some state jobs

The order directs New Jersey's civil service commission to identify jobs ripe for skills and experience-based hiring criteria

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order aimed at prioritizing skills and work experience over college degrees for some state jobs in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY GOV. MURPHY UNVEILS $51.3B BUDGET PLAN

The order signed Monday directs the state's civil service commission to identify jobs that require college degrees and determine which should have hiring guidelines revised to emphasize practical skills and experience over academic attainment.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday issued an executive order aimed at restructuring hiring criteria for some jobs in state government.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday issued an executive order aimed at restructuring hiring criteria for some jobs in state government. ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

Officials said hundreds of applicants each year are rejected "or dissuaded from applying" due to educational requirements for state jobs with salaries that can top $120,000 per year.

THOUSANDS OF RUTGERS PROFESSORS, LECTURERS GO ON STRIKE, CITING STALEMATE IN CONTRACT TALKS

"Every American should have the ability to attain a good job with growth opportunities and secure their place in the middle class, regardless of whether or not they have a college degree," Murphy said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said six other states, including Pennsylvania, have taken similar action to de-emphasize college degrees in hiring.

More from Politics