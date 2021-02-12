Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview published Friday that former President Donald Trump let his supporters down.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley, whose ambassadorship was served under the Trump administration, told Politico, after saying that she believes Trump will never run for reelection as he faces further isolation, a "suffering" business and a social media ban.

"He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again," she said of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that resulted in the deaths of five Americans, including a Capitol Police officer.

Haley added later that she believes Trump's base still remains loyal to the former president, and the Republican Party will never be the same after the 45th president, nor does she think it should be.

"I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party. But at the same time, it’s bigger than the party," she said. "I hope our country can come together and figure out how we pull this back."

Haley worked closely with the president during her time in the Trump administration before she resigned in October 2018. At the time, she described her role as ambassador as a "blessing" but offered no reason for leaving other than a belief that government officials must know "when it’s time to step aside."

She said that "there was nothing to fear about" the former president when she worked for the administration.

"I mean, he may have been brash. He may have been blunt. But he was someone who cared about the country. … I still stand by that. I don’t think we should ever apologize for the policies that we fought for and the things that we did during his four years," she said of Trump, adding that she is, however, "deeply disturbed by what’s happened to him."

Meanwhile, Haley, who is widely speculated to run for president in 2024, recently launched a political action committee called Stand for America PAC – a separate entity from Haley’s "Stand for America" advocacy group – that aims to support conservative candidates ahead of the 2022 election cycle. It describes itself as "laser-focused on the 2022 midterms and electing a conservative force to the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to counter the liberal agendas of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi."

