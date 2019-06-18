Newt Gingrich: 'It's sort of a miracle Trump is still standing' after overwhelmingly negative press coverage

As President Trump gets set to formally launch his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla., former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the president's current position in the race is a "miracle" given the constant negative media coverage.

"When you've had 92 or 93 percent negative press coverage, the very fact that he's still standing is sort of a miracle, and of course part of that is he has had a remarkable economy," Gingrich said on "America's Newsroom," crediting the president with following through on his 2016 campaign promises on conservative judges, deregulation and tax cuts.

According to local reports, the first Trump supporters showed up as early as 2:30 a.m. Monday to start camping out for Trump’s rally, which is slated to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will be broadcast live on Fox News Channel.

TRUMP PRESSED BY STEPHANOPOULOS ON MCGAHN'S TESTIMONY TO MUELLER: 'GEORGE, YOU'RE BEING A LITTLE WISE GUY’

CNN PUNDIT WONDERS IF NEWS ORGS WOULD PUSH IMPEACHMENT TO BOOST RATINGS; EXPERTS SAY SOME HAVE ALREADY TRIED

The president tweeted on Monday morning that his campaign has received more than 100,000 ticket requests for the event in an arena that only holds 20,000 people.

Gingrich said it shows the "intense relationship" Trump has with his base voters, who wanted "somebody with guts" who would fight against the Washington establishment and for border security.

However, new Fox News polls suggest a cause for concern for the president's re-election chances.

The poll found former Vice President Joe Biden holding a sizable lead on the Democratic field, with a 10-point lead on Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gingrich said Democrats could "stumble into a George McGovern, Walter Mondale-sized disaster" if they run a far-left campaign against Trump and dismissed the importance of the polls at this juncture.

"On this date four years ago, Donald Trump was at 1 percent, and 67 percent of Republicans said they'd never vote for him," Gingrich pointed out.

He noted that every Democratic candidate wants to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which blocks taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions, even though the rule is overwhelmingly supported by Americans.