Hemingway on left's new criticism of Joe Biden: It's now 'radical' to say taxpayers should not fund abortions

Joe Biden is taking heat from the left for his support for the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal funds from being used for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

The former vice president's position is at odds with abortion advocates and most of his rivals in the Democratic presidential race.

His campaign confirmed to NBC News Wednesday that he still supports the Hyde rule, but would consider changing that position if Roe v. Wade is threatened.

Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were among the 2020 contenders supporting a repeal of the law.

Responding on "Fox News @ Night," Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway highlighted the fact that the Hyde Amendment is popular, which would help Biden in a general election matchup against President Trump.

She emphasized that the Democratic Party used to be a "home for pro-lifers" just a few decades ago.

"Now you have a situation where someone who simply thinks that people should not be forced to pay for violence in the womb, ya know, that's the new radical position for securing the Democratic primary," said Hemingway.

Hemingway said Biden is clearly looking ahead to a matchup with Trump, since a 2016 Politico/Harvard poll showed nearly 60 percent of voters do not support taxpayers funding abortions.

She said it's a "very smart play" if he makes it through the primary, but it could fuel concerns among the base that Biden "is not far-left enough."

