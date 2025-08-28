Trump-trolling Gov. Gavin Newsom suggests 'coin' is coming to online store: 'Trump corruption coin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump who has been trolling the president through mocking mimicry online, indicated during remarks on Wednesday that he is poised to release a "coin" on his online shop that features Trump-trolling merchandise.

Trump has previously promoted a Trump cryptocurrency meme coin, and Newsom made the comment after recalling talking to Trump "about his crypto grift."

"I think we'll add a coin," he said adding, perhaps a "Trump corruption coin or something."

NEWSOM SAYS GOP LEADER ‘DOES NOT DESERVE TO HOLD OFFICE’ AFTER PROPOSING CA SPLIT IN TWO OVER REDISTRICTING

Newsom has promoted Trump-trolling merchandise for sale in an online store.

"THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!!!" he recently wrote on his personal X account. "MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE. PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA!"

TEXAS CHALLENGES NEWSOM'S GAS CAR CRACKDOWN, WARNING CALIFORNIA CAN'T DICTATE US AUTO MARKET

One of the items for sale at the shop is a red MAGA-style cap that reads, "NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

The governor has also been leveraging his gubernatorial press office account to troll the president with Trump-style tweets.

NEWSOM SIGNS CALIFORNIA CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING BILLS, COUNTERING TRUMP-BACKED PUSH IN TEXAS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, one of the posts declared, "EXCEPT WHAT IS WRITTEN AND BROADCAST IN THE FAKE NEWS, I NOW HAVE THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS I’VE EVER HAD, SOME IN THE 60’S AND EVEN 70’S. THANK YOU. MAKE AMERICA GAVIN AGAIN!!! — GCN"