Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Gavin Newsom

Trump-trolling Gov. Gavin Newsom suggests 'coin' is coming to online store: 'Trump corruption coin'

Newsom made the comment after recalling speaking with Trump 'about his crypto grift'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Donna Brazile dismisses Gavin Newsom's social media mimicking of Trump Video

Donna Brazile dismisses Gavin Newsom's social media mimicking of Trump

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile dismissed Gov. Gavin Newsom's social media mimicking of President Donald Trump, calling for "serious people" in these "serious times."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump who has been trolling the president through mocking mimicry online, indicated during remarks on Wednesday that he is poised to release a "coin" on his online shop that features Trump-trolling merchandise.

Trump has previously promoted a Trump cryptocurrency meme coin, and Newsom made the comment after recalling talking to Trump "about his crypto grift."

"I think we'll add a coin," he said adding, perhaps a "Trump corruption coin or something." 

NEWSOM SAYS GOP LEADER ‘DOES NOT DESERVE TO HOLD OFFICE’ AFTER PROPOSING CA SPLIT IN TWO OVER REDISTRICTING

Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a bill-signing event related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on Aug. 21, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom has promoted Trump-trolling merchandise for sale in an online store. 

"THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!!!" he recently wrote on his personal X account. "MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE. PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA!"

TEXAS CHALLENGES NEWSOM'S GAS CAR CRACKDOWN, WARNING CALIFORNIA CAN'T DICTATE US AUTO MARKET

The original 'Wolf of Wall Street' says Gavin Newsom destroyed California Video

One of the items for sale at the shop is a red MAGA-style cap that reads, "NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

The governor has also been leveraging his gubernatorial press office account to troll the president with Trump-style tweets.

NEWSOM SIGNS CALIFORNIA CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING BILLS, COUNTERING TRUMP-BACKED PUSH IN TEXAS

Ted Cruz: Gavin Newsom is dishonest and is a hypocrite Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

For example, one of the posts declared, "EXCEPT WHAT IS WRITTEN AND BROADCAST IN THE FAKE NEWS, I NOW HAVE THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS I’VE EVER HAD, SOME IN THE 60’S AND EVEN 70’S. THANK YOU. MAKE AMERICA GAVIN AGAIN!!! — GCN"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue