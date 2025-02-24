Newly sworn-in FBI Director Kash Patel welcomes Dan Bongino as deputy director: 'He’s a cops cop'

FBI Director Kash Patel, who was just sworn in on Friday, issued a post on Monday declaring that he is "proud to welcome Dan Bongino as the next Deputy Director of the FBI."

"His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to justice make him the ideal choice to help lead the FBI at this critical time. He’s a cops cop," Patel said of Bongino. "Welcome aboard, Dan. The country needs strong leadership, and I know you will serve with honor and dedication."

Bongino, who previously served in the New York City Police Department and as a Secret Service agent, is a successful conservative commentator who hosts "The Dan Bongino Show."

KASH PATEL SWORN IN AS NINTH FBI DIRECTOR

"I've spent my life in public service, beginning with the NYPD and continuing through my time as a Secret Service agent, working under both Republican and Democrat administrations. I've witnessed firsthand the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women in these agencies who serve with integrity and honor," he stated, according to a post on X.

"There are dedicated people in the FBI who take their oath to the constitution seriously. They deserve leadership that will back them up, protect their mission, and ensure they can do their jobs," Bongino noted.

President Donald Trump announced the news Sunday night on Truth Social.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES DAN BONGINO WILL BE DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI

"Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel," Trump declared in the post.

Bongino "is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve," Trump noted.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth congratulated Bongino, saying in a post on X that "Patel-Bongino atop the FBI is pure [fire]."

KASH PATEL TAKES REINS AT SCANDAL-RIDDEN FBI WITH ‘AMERICA ALWAYS’ MINDSET: ‘LET GOOD COPS BE COPS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., also congratulated Bongino, saying he "will bring leadership, accountability, and restored confidence to the FBI."

While most Republicans voted to confirm Patel last week, two Republican senators – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine – voted against confirmation.