Midterm Elections
New York results: Democrat Pat Ryan defeats Republican Colin Schmitt in toss-up race separated by 2,000 votes

Colin Schmitt told Fox News in September race against Pat Ryan would be 'most competitive' in New York

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Democrat Pat Ryan has defeated Republican Colin Schmitt in a New York House race that was separated by only 2,000 votes. 

The election in New York's 18th Congressional District was labeled a toss-up by Fox News’ Decision Desk heading into Election Day.  

The current holder of the seat, Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney — who is the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — ran for re-election in NY-17 and lost to Republican Mike Lawler. 

With 95% of the results in, Ryan received 131,460 votes, compared to Schmitt's 129,379. 

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the National Purple Heart Museum in New Windsor, New York, on Nov. 2, 2022.

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the National Purple Heart Museum in New Windsor, New York, on Nov. 2, 2022. (AP/Hans Pennink)

The district covers New York’s Hudson Valley, including Dutchess and Orange counties. 

Ryan told his supporters on Wednesday night that Schmitt, a second-term state assemblyman, had called to concede. 

Colin Schmitt is the Republican candidate to represent New York's 18th Congressional District. 

Colin Schmitt is the Republican candidate to represent New York's 18th Congressional District.  (Colin Schmitt for Congress via AP)

"I really appreciate his call — I really appreciate the statement that makes about the importance of our democracy," Ryan said. 

Schmitt told "America’s Newsroom" in September that the race would be the "most competitive race in the state of New York." 

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., left, and former President Bill Clinton talk while touring exhibits in the National Purple Heart hall of honor at the National Purple Heart Museum in New Windsor, New York, on Nov. 2, 2022.

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., left, and former President Bill Clinton talk while touring exhibits in the National Purple Heart hall of honor at the National Purple Heart Museum in New Windsor, New York, on Nov. 2, 2022. (AP/Hans Pennink)

Ryan, a former Ulster County executive, initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become New York’s lieutenant governor.

His contest with Schmitt took place in a newly redrawn congressional district where he had to introduce himself to a new batch of potential constituents.

Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights, and Democrats hoped his summer win in the special election would be a bellwether for more victories in the suburbs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

