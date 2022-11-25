New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot

A New York man was charged with human smuggling and evading arrest in Texas after he attempted to transport four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase.

On November 18, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to stop a Honda SUV on a state highway in Kinney County, Texas – just outside the Texas-Mexican border. The driver, Carols Adiel Guzman, is a New York resident who was attempting to smuggle four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio, Texas.

Guzman led the trooper on a high-speech chase to avoid arrest before driving off the roadway and crashing into a ranch fence.

According to DPS, Guzman and four illegal immigrants fled from the vehicle and into the brush. The Texas trooper chased the driver on foot and eventually apprehended him. Guzman was charged with human smuggling, evading arrest and criminal mischief for damaging arrest.

The four illegal immigrants were located and turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

Earlier this month, Texas DPS announced the apprehension of 19 illegal immigrants located in human smuggling attempts and a stash house near the Southern Border.

The DPS Criminal Investigations Division received assistance from the Texas Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol to pull over three vehicles containing 15 illegal immigrants on Thursday, Nov. 10. Four more illegal immigrants were later discovered in a stash house.

Jason D. Owens, Chief U.S. Border Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector in Texas, announced on Friday that in less than 24 hours Eagle Pass agents arrested two child sex offenders, one of whom had an outstanding arrest warrant.

