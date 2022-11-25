Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot

NY resident Carlos Adiel Guzman was caught and charged by Texas DPS for illegal human smuggling along the southern border.

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
A New York man is accused of attempting to smuggle four illegal immigrants in Kinney County, Texas on Nov. 18. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Carlos Adiel Guzman led a trooper on a high-speed chase and was apprehended after a crash.

A New York man was charged with human smuggling and evading arrest in Texas after he attempted to transport four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase.

On November 18, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to stop a Honda SUV on a state highway in Kinney County, Texas – just outside the Texas-Mexican border. The driver, Carols Adiel Guzman, is a New York resident who was attempting to smuggle four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio, Texas.

Carlos Adiel Guzman (Texas Department of Public Safety)

TEXAS DPS TROOPERS STOP HUMAN SMUGGLING OPERATIONS IN 2 SEPARATE TRAFFIC STOPS LAST WEEKEND

Guzman led the trooper on a high-speech chase to avoid arrest before driving off the roadway and crashing into a ranch fence. 

According to DPS, Guzman and four illegal immigrants fled from the vehicle and into the brush. The Texas trooper chased the driver on foot and eventually apprehended him. Guzman was charged with human smuggling, evading arrest and criminal mischief for damaging arrest. 

The four illegal immigrants were located and turned over to U.S. Border Patrol. 

Earlier this month, Texas DPS announced the apprehension of 19 illegal immigrants located in human smuggling attempts and a stash house near the Southern Border.

Texas DPS agents stopped three vehicles resulting in the apprehension of 19 undocumented immigrants.

Texas DPS agents stopped three vehicles resulting in the apprehension of 19 undocumented immigrants. (Texas DPS)

TEXAS DPS APPREHENDS 19 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPTS, STASH HOUSE

The DPS Criminal Investigations Division received assistance from the Texas Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol to pull over three vehicles containing 15 illegal immigrants on Thursday, Nov. 10. Four more illegal immigrants were later discovered in a stash house. 

TEXAS CBP OFFICERS SEIZES OVER $1.5M WORTH OF COCAINE STASHED IN TRACTOR TRAILER

Jason D. Owens, Chief U.S. Border Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector in Texas, announced on Friday that in less than 24 hours Eagle Pass agents arrested two child sex offenders, one of whom had an outstanding arrest warrant. 

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

