New York assemblyman-elect calls on Cuomo to work with county officials on vaccine distribution

New York Assemblyman-elect Mike Lawler said Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom" that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be working with county officials on the coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Lawler made the comments after Cuomo blamed the Trump administration for the state’s slow coronavirus vaccine roll-out and threatened to fine hospitals for not quickly distributing their supply of the shots.

The New York Assemblyman-elect pointed out that Rockland County received 1,000 vaccines from the state yesterday and called on the immediate distribution to as many people as possible, including seniors and nursing home residents.

MIKE LAWLER: This is the continuation of the governor's administration since taking power in March. He asked for and received, complete control of the pandemic response, and since that time he has made numerous decisions that have had a disastrous impact on the people of the state of New York; from the nursing home crisis, which we're all familiar with, to picking and choosing who to apply the rules to. "Small businesses, restaurants, religion are bad. Rioters and protests are good."

…

With the vaccine distribution, once again, his administration has taken complete control, not cooperating with our counties. Our county officials have vaccine distribution plans that the governor's office has basically disregarded, circumvented. They’ve gone to the hospitals and now they're blaming the hospitals for the slow roll-out. Part of the problem is, many people don't know whether or not they qualify to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A.

…

Nobody really knows what's going on with respect to who qualifies to receive this vaccine. We have seniors who are calling my office. I'm on my sixth day in office and people are calling every day asking "Do I qualify? Am I able to receive the vaccine?" There are a lot of questions. The governor has refused to take any responsibility, whatsoever. On March 20, when he signed "New York [State on] Pause" into effect he said, "blame me." Well, governor, we're blaming you.