Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

New West Virginia judge appointed to serve Berkley, Jefferson counties

The new WV judge has spent her career in public service, most recently in the Jefferson County prosecutor's office

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday.

Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired.

MT MAN CHARGED IN 1993 MURDER CASE IN WV

Lyndsey Matschat has been selected as the new circuit judge for Berkeley and Jefferson counties

Lyndsey Matschat has been selected as the new circuit judge for Berkeley and Jefferson counties

Matschat has spent her career in public service, most recently in the Jefferson County prosecutor's office, Justice's office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is a graduate of Shepherd University and received her law degree from Penn State.

More from Politics