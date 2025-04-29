New Trump-linked consulting firm launches in DC to navigate crypto, AI : 'Trust, connected voice'

A new government relations firm led in part by a former Trump lawyer has launched in Washington, D.C., with the aim of advocating for clients in the crypto and artificial intelligence space that has gained momentum since Trump’s election and inauguration.

NexusOne Consulting, founded by attorney Jeff Ifrah of Ifrah Law, former Trump administration attorney Jim Trusty and former Trump Commerce Department official Ross Branson, opened its doors this week, marketing itself as a firm "focused on shaping federal policy and regulatory frameworks for clients in the emerging technologies sector, including AI, cryptocurrency and social media."

Fox News Digital spoke to Ifrah, who outlined what he believed was a gap in the crypto and AI consulting space heading into the next four years of the Trump administration.

"I think primarily before the Trump administration, there wasn't really a need. It wasn't like the industry was searching out D.C.-based advocates on a federal level," Ifrah said. "Shortly after Trump won the election it became kind of clear that these two verticals, AI and crypto, were going to need representation, and they previously hadn't thought about that."

SEN. TIM SCOTT OUTLINES FIRST 100 DAYS OF CONGRESS, CRYPTO, TARIFFS

Ifrah explained that his team did not see many firms with the necessary experience in the space and saw a benefit in "starting up a new shop with our kind of relationships and connections in the administration" and "also paired that to a vertical industry we were familiar with you know, for which there wasn't a lot of competition out there."

In a press release, Trusty said, "NexusOne was launched to give the crypto, AI, and other emerging tech industries a seat at the table."

TRUMP SIGNS EDUCATION-FOCUSED EXECUTIVE ORDERS ON AI, SCHOOL DISCIPLINE, ACCREDITATION, FOREIGN GIFTS AND MORE

"We are perfectly positioned to help both the Executive Branch and private industry understand and appreciate each other’s roles and abilities in forging the new economy."

NexusOne also unveiled members of the company’s advisory board, which includes Bill Bennett, former U.S. Secretary of Education under President George H.W. Bush, former GOP Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and Andrew Graves, a Wall Street veteran who co-founded a nonprofit fundraising organization with Eric Trump.

"Headquartered across from the White House, NexusOne is the essential bridge between regulation and innovation," the company said in the press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bo Hines, executive director of the President's Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, told Fox News Digital earlier this month that Trump is aiming to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the world," and that the administration is well on its way to ushering in "the golden age for digital assets."

Ifrah told Fox News Digital that many potential clients in the space are looking for a "seat at the table" and he believes NexusOne is the firm to help them do that.

"Technology is outpacing policy, and that creates both opportunity and risk," Ifrah said in the press release. "We created NexusOne to ensure that companies at the frontier of innovation have a trusted, connected voice in Washington."

"There’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of tech policy. We’re here to make sure innovators don’t just react to policy—they influence it."