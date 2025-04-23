Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Artificial Intelligence

Trump signs education-focused executive orders on AI, school discipline, accreditation, foreign gifts and more

Trump signed seven total Executive Orders Wednesday related to education and workforce development Wednesday

By Alec Schemmel , Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Former education secretary: We are at a crossroads in the schools Video

Former education secretary: We are at a crossroads in the schools

Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett discusses the Supreme Court case that will evaluate parents' rights to opt out of classes where LGBTQ books are being used in the curriculum on 'The Story.'

President Donald Trump signed multiple Executive Orders relating to education Wednesday afternoon, with several tied to the theme of returning meritocracy back to the education system. 

The orders, seven in total, included actions to integrate artificial intelligence into K-12 school curricula, reforms to school discipline and accreditation guidelines, requirements related to the disclosure of foreign funding to schools and enhancements to the country's workforce development programs. 

Trump's slew of education-focused orders also included another directive demanding an end to DEI ideology in schools, specifically the use of "disparate impact theory," on top of his previous executive order from January ordering an end to DEI-like programming and ideology in K-12 schools. An Executive Order setting up a White House initiative supporting the efficiency and effectiveness of Historically Black Colleges and Universities was also signed by the president on Wednesday.

EDUCATION DEPARTMENT TO RESUME COLLECTIONS ON DEFAULTED FEDERAL STUDENT LOANS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2020

Trump signing executive orders in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump holds an executive order relating to education in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Education Secretary Linda McMahon watch.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"They're allowing people into school – they can't do math – and yet kids who have worked really hard and are number one in their class out of high school – some place in New Jersey or Mississippi – they can't get into the best schools," Trump said as he signed his order implementing new school accreditation requirements. "What is that all about?"

"I think that gets to your policy, sir, of meritocracy – that we should be looking at those who have real merit to get in," Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who was standing over Trump's shoulder as he signed, chimed in. "And we have to look harder at those universities that aren't enforcing that." 

The accreditation reforms, along with the president's Executive Orders on school discipline and "disparate impact theory," were all connected to pulling back from the Biden administration's era of prioritizing DEI over meritocracy. Specifically, the accreditation reforms seek to prevent accreditors from imposing "discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-based standards," while compelling them to "prioritize student outcomes."  

‘THIS IS INDOCTRINATION, NOT EDUCATION': PLAINTIFF IN SCOTUS CASE SLAMS SCHOOLS FOR FORCING LGBTQ+ CURRICULUM

Meanwhile, under the Biden administration, the Department of Education released student discipline guidance contending that persistent racism clouds school disciplinary systems. Trump's Wednesday Executive Order rescinds that guidance.

Trump and DEI

President Donald Trump has been a staunch opponent to what he describes as "discriminatory" diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across the United States.  (Getty Images)

"Under, I believe it was the Biden administration – first Obama and then Biden – the Department of Justice issued guidance that made it almost impossible for schools to enforce adequate disciplinary policies," Trump's executive assistant Will Scharf said of the order as Trump was signing it. "Basically they focused on CRT and diversity ideology, instead of actually just enforcing the rules in classrooms to ensure a safe learning environment."    

The prohibition of "disparate impact theory" builds on the president's past orders on ridding "discriminatory" DEI programs and influences from educational settings.

"This is a theory that underlies a lot of the modern DEI and CRT-driven diversity culture," Scharf explained. "The basic idea is instructing your department and agencies to no longer rely on disparate impact theory as they're regulating, as they're issuing guidance, as they're making rules. We want to focus on results, we want to focus on actual fairness, we want to focus on merit, not things like disparate impact theory and the whole sort-of diversity, equity and inclusion cult."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ASKS SCOTUS TO APPROVE DEI-RELATED EDUCATION CUTS

Trump signing executive orders

President Donald Trump signs an executive order relating to education in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Besides focusing on returning meritocracy to the education system, the president's Executive Orders also sought to modernize American education and workforce preparation through the implementation of AI education in schools and through a commitment to add 1 million new apprenticeships.  

The AI order, Trump's latest pro-AI measure, established a White House task force for AI and education that will work with federal agencies and the private sector to help draft AI programs for schools. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president previously signed an Executive Order in January, which worked to rescind Biden-era policies that critics say restricted the nation's AI growth.

More from Politics