New Mexico business 'crushed' by coronavirus restrictions, rips governor's unfair guidelines

A New Mexico business owner is calling out Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for allowing gyms to reopen but not his indoor activity park.

Urban Air Adventure Park owner Thomas Garcia told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday that he’s argued with the New Mexico governor over her unfair coronavirus restrictions, as he attempts to make ends meet with his business shuttered.

"I have been talking with the governor’s office for over six months," Garcia said. "[The governor] told me she believes that Urban Air can keep their guests safe, but she cannot open us because we were in this close contact recreational facility category."

Urban Air Adventure Park is an entertainment venue that provides activities such as indoor skydiving, trampolines, zip lines and more.

Garcia went on to say he’s confused by Grisham’s contradicting comments and suggested the New Mexico governor emulate Florida’s guidelines to safely reopen businesses.

The small business owner mentioned the Urban Air franchise in Florida was allowed to bring in customers after officials inspected the establishment to ensure it was COVID-friendly, with temperature checks and social distancing guidelines. Garcia strongly advised Grisham to examine how other states are handling restrictions to mitigate the virus.

"[Urban Air] has 85 really good employees that work for us that don’t have a job right now," Garcia said. "It’s not just about me. It’s about a whole lot of other businesses that are just getting absolutely crushed..."

Urban Air Adventure Park has 154 locations in America that have reopened safely, except for the franchise in New Mexico.