New Jersey
Published

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dead at 71, family says

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday, her family said in a statement

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, her family announced Tuesday.

"It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," the family said in a statement.

New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks at an election-night rally for Gov.-elect Phill Murphy on Nov. 7, 2017, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Oliver's family announced she has died on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.  (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

"As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila," the statement read. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

