New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dead at 71, family says

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, her family announced Tuesday.

"It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," the family said in a statement.

"As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila," the statement read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.