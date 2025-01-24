Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Newark mayor says ICE agents raided 'without warrant', violated constitution

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka vowed to fight President Trump's immigration policies, even if he is prosecuted for doing so

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Trump declares ‘deportations are going very well’ Video

Trump declares ‘deportations are going very well’

The ‘Outnumbered’ panelists discuss the Trump administration’s progress on mass deportations and the political implications of the policy.

New Jersey Democrats and immigration activists vowed to fight against President Donald Trump's immigration policies after eight people were detained Thursday in an ICE raid in Newark.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, members of Congress, state officials and migrant activists spoke at a news conference Friday, where the mayor claimed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acted without a warrant and detained workers, including a U.S. military veteran.

"The problem with this is that none of these people were rapists, or murderers or criminals," Baraka said. "The problem with it is that ICE went in there without a warrant." 

The mayor also said that Newark must remain a sanctuary city for migrants.

DEMS RAIL AGAINST ‘EGREGIOUS’ ICE RAID AFTER MILITARY VETERAN QUESTIONED

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

Ras Baraka, mayor of Newark, speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Baraka and a Democratic Congresswoman for the district hit out at Immigration and Customs Enforcement after they said agents raided a business in the New Jersey city to detain undocumented residents without producing a warrant.  (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We don't want an ICE detention in Newark. What we are concerned about is the erosion of the constitution."

Officials and immigration activists said that ICE agents detained four women, who were all mothers, and four men. The mayor said he was "appalled" to learn that those who were detained had been fingerprinted and had pictures of their IDs taken, and he accused ICE of violating the Fourth and 14th Amendment rights of those detained.

An ICE spokesperson previously said that a U.S. citizen who was detained was asked to produce identification.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark, New Jersey," an ICE spokesperson told Fox News in relation to Thursday’s Newark operation. "This is an active investigation, and, per ICE policy, we cannot discuss ongoing investigations."

TRUMP BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN REVEALS ICE TEAMS ARE ALREADY ARRESTING ‘PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS’

The Ocean Seafood Depot in Newark, New Jersey

Businesses at the Ocean Seafood Depot where several workers were arrested on January 23, 2025, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 24, 2025. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

ICE raids have ramped up across the country this week as Trump looks to clamp down on illegal immigration, a key campaign promise. Trump’s "border czar" Tom Homan has said ICE agents will focus on the "worst first, public safety threats first, but no one is off the table. If they're in the country illegally, they got a problem."

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., called the ICE operation "despicable" and said the executive orders Trump signed to crack down on illegal immigration, including one that ended birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, were "cruel." 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN ARRESTED 800 MILES FROM CRIME SCENE ON BUS HEADED TO MEXICO

An employee stands outside the Ocean Seafood Depot where ICE conducted a raid

A worker stands at the parking area of the Ocean Seafood Depot where several workers were arrested.  (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

"Raids and attacks like what we witnessed in Newark yesterday does nothing to make people feel safer," McIver said. "People should not have to fear that going to church or school will result in their arrest or deportation. Parents who have babies in our country should not be told that their child who is born here is not a citizen. That goes against our constitution." 

The mayor and other officials who spoke said they will fight against Trump's policies as the president carries out what he has called the largest "mass deportations" in U.S. history. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked if he is afraid of prosecution for refusing to cooperate, Baraka said he is not. 

"If [Trump] thinks that we're just going to go to jail quietly, he's got another thing coming," the mayor said. 

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.