Trump to deploy military to border, end Biden parole policies in flurry of Day One executive orders

EXCLUSIVE: President-elect Trump on Monday will order the deployment of U.S. troops to the southern border, stamp out Biden-era parole policies and designate international cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations -- in a slew of nearly a dozen executive orders designed to drastically overhaul U.S. border and immigration policy.

Fox News obtained exclusive details of three of the expected 11 executive orders Trump will sign related to border security and immigration after he is inaugurated.

In one order, Trump will immediately direct the federal government to resume construction of the border wall, which was largely ended under the Biden administration. That order will also end Biden-era parole policies, including the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants into the U.S., and the parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV) -- under which 30,000 nationals a month were allowed to fly in and be admitted under parole. Nearly 1.5 million migrants have been allowed in under CHNV and CBP One.

The order will also order government agencies to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), known as the Remain-in-Mexico policy. That Trump-era policy, ended by the Biden administration, required migrants to stay in Mexico for the duration of their asylum hearings.

A second order will order U.S. troops to be deployed to the border under U.S. Northern Command and will "instruct the military to prioritize our own borders and territorial integrity in strategic planning for its operations." It will direct the military to prioritize U.S. border and territorial integrity in strategic planning.

The Secretary of Defense will be required to provide a Unified Command Plan and military resources will be integrated with federal law enforcement and intelligence "to ensure seamless operations and maximum effectiveness," according to a fact sheet on the order.

"This Executive Order sends a clear message that the United States intends to exercise its sovereignty over its land and borders and that the Armed Forces have a role to play in protecting our borders," Fox News is told.

A third order will designate international cartels and organizations, including MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT). An FTO designation allows for targeted action against members, including financial penalties.

Declaring that the organizations function as quasi-governments in some regions, and flood the U.S. with criminals and drugs, the order will declare the groups a national security threat and invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to stop their operations.

The orders will be three of the expected 11 border-related executive orders that Trump is expected to sign on Monday. He is expected to announce some during his inauguration address, and others during signings at the White House.

It is the clearest sign yet from the incoming administration that it fully intends to deliver on its cornerstone campaign promise of securing the southern border and launching an historic mass deportation campaign.

It comes after a years-long crisis at the southern border which began in 2021 and continued through into 2024, slowing down after increased action from Mexico and a June Biden executive order that prevented migrants from claiming asylum.

Trump has appointed former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan as "border czar" to oversee border security and the deportation operation. He has also nominated South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as the next DHS secretary.

"Border security must remain a top priority," Noem told lawmakers on Friday.



