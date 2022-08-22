New conservative group gets $1.6 billion donation to spend in midterms and beyond

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A conservative nonprofit poised to spend big during the upcoming 2022 midterm elections and beyond received a record donation of $1.6 billion last year, Fox News has confirmed.

The group, The Marble Freedom Trust, is captained by Leonard Leo, a conservative strategist known for his leadership of the Federalist Society and work in causes related to abortion law and Supreme Court nominations.

The donation came from Barre Seid, an electronics manufacturing mogul.

The donation is one of the largest single contributions ever made to a politically focused nonprofit.

The story was first reported by the New York Times.

In a statement provided to the Times, Leo says, "It’s high time for the conservative movement to be among the ranks of George Soros, Hansjörg Wyss, Arabella Advisors, and other left-wing philanthropists, going toe-to-toe in the fight to defend our constitution and its ideals."