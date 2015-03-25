Nevermind taxation...DC gets some representation

DC residents may not have a vote in congress, but now they can have direct access to the White House. President and Mrs. Obama announced a new internship program today specifically targeted to DC public high school students who are "committed to public service". The White House's internship program is not new, but the effort to make it easier for DC residents to participate is.

The first family has long said they want to integrate themselves more fully into the community in which they now live. Today's announcement of the "DC Scholars" program reflects that commitment. "Now, for the first time, there will be a special place for DC students to learn about public service at the White House, while furthering their educational goals," President Obama said in a press release.

As with many internships, the Scholars program is unpaid and is part-time. Applicants must be 18 years old by June 22nd in order to participate. The White House says that high school students in the 2009 graduating class are eligible. The program runs from June 22nd to August 14th.

Applications and details are available at: http://www.whitehouse.gov/about/Internships/