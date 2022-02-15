Nevada Univ. students walk out of class in protest demanding reinstatement of mask mandate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of students at the University of Nevada-Reno were spotted marching through campus demanding the reinstatement of the recently abandoned mask mandate in the state.

"Reinstate, mask mandate!" dozens of students chanted repeatedly as they marched across campus in Reno, Nevada Monday in a video captured by KRNV reporter Ben Margiott.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCALS REACT TO MASK MANDATES ENDING: 'WE CAN'T BE MASKED UP FOREVER'

Margiott added that a petition to reimpose the COVID-19 mask mandate had gathered 1,500 signatures.

"As an institution of higher learning, it is a responsibility within our educational mission to provide an environment where perspectives and experiences are shared safely, with respect and with a thorough understanding of points of view which sometimes may differ," the university said in a statement after the students walked out of class in protest. "Today’s (Monday’s) demonstration was an example where there was an exchange of ideas and constructive, peaceful action regarding public issues."

Conservatives on social media immediately criticized the video with many pointing out that the end of the mandate does not mean that students can’t wear masks if they choose.

"COVID-19 has caused mental illness," Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted.

LA TIMES CRITICIZED FOR EDITORIAL ARGUING 'SCHOOLS ARE DOING FINE WITH MASKS': 'CRUELTY,' 'EVIL'

"Person: ‘Dave, it’s a bit over the top when you say that Leftism is a mental disorder. I mean, c’mon, that’s harsh, just because you disagree with them politically doesn’t mean they are actually insane,’' political commentator Dave Rubin tweeted. "Dave: ‘See exhibit 42901B.’"

"Is anyone stopping them from wearing masks, creepy AF," Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nevada’s Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that the state no longer required face coverings in most places, "effective immediately."