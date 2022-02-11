Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Viral video shows children rejoicing after learning they no longer need to mask up in school

Nevada rolled back its face mask mandate this week

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A video purporting to show children jubilantly reacting to news that they no longer need to wear masks in schools has gone viral on social media.

Courtney Holland, Vice Chair & National Committeewoman for the Nevada Young Republicans, posted the video explaining that it showed children at a Las Vegas elementary school finding out that Nevada has lifted its mask mandate in schools. 

A student wears a mask during class at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) 

A student wears a mask during class at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) 

AS COVID-19 CASES FALL, MORE STATES ACT TO END MASK MANDATES

Conservatives on social media reacted to the video slamming Democrats across the country who supported rigid mask mandates despite studies questioning the effectiveness of masks and studies showing the harm it could do to children who pose very little risk of spreading the coronavirus. 

"These kids will never vote for a Democrat as long as they live," Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted. "They’re never going to forget what was done to them."

BLUE STATES CITE FALLING COVID-19 CASES, NOT NEW STUDIES, TO JUSTIFY MASK MANDATE CHANGES

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, participates in the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, participates in the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"Heart warming, but the abuse they’ve endured at the hands of psychotic adults will have lifelong effects," Republican Congressman Thomas Massie tweeted.

As of Friday evening, the video has been viewed over 4 million times.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that the state no longer required face coverings in most places, "effective immediately."

School girls taking social distance outdoors and one of them is angry and standing with her hands clasped

School girls taking social distance outdoors and one of them is angry and standing with her hands clasped (iStock)

But to avoid having students rip off their masks in class, he said rules for schools remained in place until the end of the day.

"Masks are not required for students and teachers and employees beginning tomorrow morning," the governor said.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

