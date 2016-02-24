Nevada entrance polls show Trump winner among Hispanics

Hispanic voters solidly backed Donald Trump in Tuesday night's Nevada Republican caucuses, according to Fox News entrance polls.

Despite Trump's hardline stance on immigration, especially illegal immigration, the entrance polls found that the billionaire real estate developer was supported by 45 percent of Hispanic voters. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was backed by 28 percent of Hispanic voters, while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz garnered 18 percent of the Hispanic vote.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich earned 4 percent of the Hispanic vote, while retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson received 3 percent.

"You know what I really am happy about, because I've been saying it for a long time," Trump told supporters in his victory speech early Wednesday. "46 percent with the Hispanics ... number one with Hispanics!"

Despite the apparently impressive result, Hispanic voters only made up 8 percent of Republican caucus-goers in Nevada. By contrast, 19 percent of caucus-goers in Saturday's Democratic contest were Hispanic.

The Fox News Republican caucuses entrance poll was comprised of surveys of 1,573 voters at 25 precincts across Nevada.