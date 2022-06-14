Expand / Collapse search
Bernie Sanders-backed congressional candidate fails to oust moderate Democratic Rep. Dina Titus

Titus argued she was the true 'progressive' while her opponent was supported by 'Squad' members like Rep. Cori Bush

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
WATCH HERE: Nevada voters reveal priorities ahead of primary Video

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus prevailed against her left-wing primary challenger Amy Vilela Tuesday as she seeks to keep her seat representing the Las Vegas-area district.

As the primary began to heat up leading to election day, Titus argued she was the true "progressive" in the race as Vilela claimed voters were struggling with Titus' "complacency" preventing real change.

Vilela, an accountant turned activist following the death of her daughter from health complications in 2015, who she said was turned away from a hospital for not having insurance, was backed by some of the most progressive politicians in the country, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Democratic Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, and said she was running to fight for "bold, transformational change."

Rep. Dina Titus D-Nev., speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party after winning her race against Republican challenger Joyce Bentley at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rep. Dina Titus D-Nev., speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party after winning her race against Republican challenger Joyce Bentley at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

REP. MARK AMODEI, CHALLENGER DANNY TARKANIAN CLASH OVER CONSERVATIVE PRINCIPLES IN HEATED NEVADA PRIMARY

Titus, however had pushed back on Vilela being classified as a progressive Democrat and argued that she was the real progressive candidate.

Democratic Nevada congressional candidate Amy Vilela delivers remarks during a canvass launch and campaign rally on February 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Democratic Nevada congressional candidate Amy Vilela delivers remarks during a canvass launch and campaign rally on February 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Amy Vilela for Congress)

BERNIE SANDERS-BACKED CANDIDATE LOOKS TO UNSEAT MODERATE DEMOCRAT IN LATEST TEST FOR PROGRESSIVE WING OF PARTY

She said she felt "confident" going into election day as she touted her endorsements from EMILY's List, a pro-choice group, Moms Demand Action, a gun-control group, and other labor unions and environmental groups.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

