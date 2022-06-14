Bernie Sanders-backed congressional candidate fails to oust moderate Democratic Rep. Dina Titus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus prevailed against her left-wing primary challenger Amy Vilela Tuesday as she seeks to keep her seat representing the Las Vegas-area district.

As the primary began to heat up leading to election day, Titus argued she was the true "progressive" in the race as Vilela claimed voters were struggling with Titus' "complacency" preventing real change.

Vilela, an accountant turned activist following the death of her daughter from health complications in 2015, who she said was turned away from a hospital for not having insurance, was backed by some of the most progressive politicians in the country, including Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Democratic Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, and said she was running to fight for "bold, transformational change."

Titus, however had pushed back on Vilela being classified as a progressive Democrat and argued that she was the real progressive candidate.

She said she felt "confident" going into election day as she touted her endorsements from EMILY's List, a pro-choice group, Moms Demand Action, a gun-control group, and other labor unions and environmental groups.