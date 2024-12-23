Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen hospitalized after he was bucked off a horse

Pillen, 68, is expected to be hospitalized for several days

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen was injured and transported to a hospital on Sunday after he was bucked off a horse.

Pillen, 68, is expected to be hospitalized for several days.

The first-term governor was riding horses with his family when he was thrown off a new horse and suffered injuries, according to the governor's office.

ILLEGAL MIGRANTS IN NEBRASKA TOWN BRINGING 'STRESS' TO SCHOOLS, PUBLIC SAFETY

Jim Pillen

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was injured on Sunday after he was bucked off a horse while riding with his family. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

Pillen was rushed to Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, before he was transported, out of an abundance of caution, to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

"The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team," Pillen's office said.

DRONE MISHAP DURING ORLANDO HOLIDAY AERIAL SHOW SENDS CHILD TO HOSPITAL

Jim Pillen

Gov. Pillen is expected to be hospitalized for several days, though the severity of his injuries was not revealed. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Pillen's office did not detail what injuries he suffered or the severity.

The GOP governor was elected in 2022, running in the gubernatorial election that year because former Gov. Pete Ricketts, also a Republican, was term-limited. 

Pillen then appointed Ricketts to the U.S. Senate to fill the seat vacated by former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned in 2023 to become president of the University of Florida. Sasse has since stepped down as the university's president.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

Pillen was elected as Nebraska's governor in 2022. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pillen worked as a veterinarian and owned a livestock operation before he was elected as governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.