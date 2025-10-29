Nearly 37,000 VA employees furloughed or working without pay amid government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Veterans Affairs said the federal government shutdown has forced nearly 37,000 employees to be furloughed or work without pay.

The department’s medical centers, outpatient clinics and Vet Centers remain open and are operating normally during the shutdown because of advanced appropriations from Congress, the agency said.

"The Democrats’ government shutdown is limiting services for veterans and making life miserable for VA employees, and things are only going to get worse as time goes on," said VA Secretary Doug Collins. "It’s time for Democrats to stop using the suffering of Americans as political leverage to give free health care to illegal immigrants."

"I call on them to open the government and enable VA to provide the complete and comprehensive services America’s Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors have earned," he added.

Despite some services still being offered, others have stopped.

A news release said that more than 900,000 veterans are unable to get assistance from the GI Bill hotline, which has shut down, and 100,000 enrolled Veterans cannot get Veteran Readiness and Employment program counseling or case management services, as those employees have been furloughed.

In addition, 56 VA regional benefits offices are closed to the public.

More than 16,000 service members who are preparing to leave the military can't receive VA transition briefings, as the contract that provides for this service is not operational during the lapse in appropriations, and 157 VA national cemeteries across the country are no longer performing grounds maintenance or placing permanent headstones.

However, burials will also continue at VA national cemeteries.

VA benefit claims continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits, the agency said.

Republicans have blamed Democrats for the ongoing shutdown, accusing them of prioritizing health care for illegal immigrants over taxpayers. Meanwhile, Democrats said that GOP leaders need to negotiate a bipartisan deal that also protects people from a spike in health care costs.