NC board of elections drops GOP nominee after anonymous sexual allegation

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday rescinded the nomination of a Republican who had been tapped to replace an empty seat on the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE).

Cooper had nominated attorney James Carlton "Carr" McLamb Jr. and former state Sen. Tommy Tucker to replace former GOP members David Black and Ken Raymond, who resigned on Sept. 23, citing concerns with new mail-in ballot guidance.

"We understand there is, once again, a vacancy on the State Board of Elections," North Carolina GOP press secretary Tim Wigginton said in a statement to Fox News. "Governor Cooper has two highly qualified nominees for that position and we encourage him to swiftly appoint one of those nominees."

In a statement to WRAL, McLamb brought up "anonymous allegations" that were "launched against [his] character" hours after he was appointed "to a partisan role that could have national implications."

"As a general rule, I do not respond to anonymous attacks, but let me be very clear, I never assaulted anyone or forced anyone into unwanted actions," he said. "I’m fortunate to have dated smart, successful women, and all of my relationships have helped to make me a better person."

The State Board of Elections is holding a meeting Thursday to welcome Tucker and will be "waiting to see who the governor appoints to the vacant seat," NCSBE spokesman Patrick Gannon told Fox.

Ford Porter, a spokesman for Cooper, said in an email to WRAL that the State Board of Elections "has critical work to do to ensure a fair, safe, secure election," and it "does not need any more distractions.

"The law requires that the Governor appoint nominees put forward by the State Republican Party, which, outside required state ethics review, is responsible for vetting candidates," he said.

